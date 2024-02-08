Ben Wheatley To Direct Action Film Normal Starring Bob Odenkirk

Here's a combo we're not sure we anticipated — but we're very glad will exist. Ben Wheatley, the genre-hopping filmmaker who went from the likes of Kill List and High Rise to Rebecca and Meg 2: The Trench is aboard to direct a new action thriller starring Bob Odenkirk, who when he's not been busy playing Saul Goodman on small screens, took to cinemas back in 2021 with tough-nut film Nobody. They're teaming up for the film Normal.

And the new movie also sees Odenkirk back working with John Wick veteran (and Nobody writer) Derek Kolstad, who has written the script. The official synopsis reads, "Normal follows Ulysses (Odenkirk), who is thrust into the temporary role of the sheriff for the small sleepy town Normal after the previous one’s untimely death. When the town’s bank is robbed by an out-of-town couple, Ulysses arrives on the scene to find that the town is hiding much more sinister deep-seated secrets under its surface and everyone — from the bartender to the priest — is in on it. And now Ulysses, who’s up-till-now focused only on running away from the demons of his past, must uncover the full extent of this criminal conspiracy."