Ben Stiller Starring In David Gordon Green’s New Comedy Drama Nutcrackers

Despite the seemingly Christmassy title, Nutcrackers does not appear to represent David Gordon Green aiming to make a new festive classic. What it does, however, represent is him luring Ben Stiller back to a lead role for the first time in several years for his new comedy drama.

Written by Leland Douglas, Nutcrackers follows the work-obsessed Mike (Stiller), who must reluctantly travel to rural Ohio to look after his four rambunctious nephews after their parents die in a car accident. What begins as a three-day trip to find foster care turns into weeks of farm-life mayhem — and the realization that he doesn’t need to find them a home, they’ve found one for him.

Green already has the film shooting in Ohio, which certainly means he's not rushing into making another Exorcist film after Believer (there remains a chance he'll hand the reins to someone else or is waiting to start cranking it out until Nutcrackers is complete).