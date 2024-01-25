Ben Affleck Directing Matt Damon In Kidnapping Thriller Animals

Having reunited to collaborate on last year's successful shoe-creation drama Air, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have found time in their busy schedules to work together once again, this time on new kidnapping thriller Animals.

As with Air, Affleck will direct the film (the script this tome comes from Connor McIntyre, with revisions by way of Billy Ray), with Damon starring. Little is known about the story for this one beyond the kidnapping narrative.

Netflix has leapt aboard this one, looking to lock in Affleck's services before he has to report to duty reprising his role of Christian Wolff for the still-untitled Accountant sequel.