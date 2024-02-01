Beetlejuice 2 Title Is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, First Poster Unveiled

Wait, did we just say Beetlejuice three times?! Yes, according to that headline, we most certainly did. Which can only mean one thing – Michael Keaton's ghost with the most will be back back back for more mayhem, and only 36 years (gulp) after the original? Yes, later this year, get ready for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as the first poster promises…

Long in development (in on-again-off-again limbo fashion), this sequel is still largely shrouded in mystery — though we do know it'll connect fully to the original as the sequel reunites Keaton and director Tim Burton with the 1988 film's cast members Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara. New this time are Wednesday's Jenna Ortega alongside Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux.

There was some concern that the new film might have to move to 2025 due to strike delays, but with Burton finishing the shoot recently, it's on track.