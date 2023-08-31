Ari Aster Reflects On The Divisive Reaction To Beau Is Afraid: ‘It’s Designed To Be Wrestled With’

If there’s one thing you expect to feel at the end of an Ari Aster film, it’s overwhelmed. With Hereditary and Midsommar, that came largely from the filmmaker’s propensity for creating emotionally-ravaging horror scenarios, leaving you wrung out by the closing credits. But with his third feature, Beau Is Afraid, Aster reached a different kind of overwhelm – a sort of sensory overstimulation across his weird and wild three-hour odyssey, in which Joaquin Phoenix’s desperately-anxious Beau has a very, very, very bad… day? Week? Month? Time moves differently in Beau Is Afraid. While the film received positive reviews, it’s fair to say that there was bafflement too at the film’s unconventional shape and tone – passing through distinctive movements, veering off in unexpected directions, and delivering some of the most startling imagery of any film this year.

In a major new Empire interview, Aster reflected on the overall reaction to the film – including the fact that many viewers might not have quite known what to make of it. “I do hope people return to it,” he says. “It’s definitely a film that I think benefits from going back. I don’t think you quite know what it is until you’ve gone all the way through. I imagine that the second viewing would be hopefully rich in a way that the first one can’t. It’s designed to be wrestled with.” If anything though, the unwieldiness of Beau’s journey is largely the point. “I consider the film to be a picaresque, and I think part of that tradition is a certain irreverence towards the integrity of any sort of narrative structure,” Aster explains. “The film is designed to kind of shapeshift a lot.”

For the filmmaker, there’s one seeming detour that’s more impactful than any other – the story-within-the-story as Beau envisions himself as the protagonist of an outdoor theatre production, during which he lives an entire imagined life of loss and love as a father of three. “For me, the film crystallised at the end of the play sequence, where Beau reunited with his sons,” Aster says. “It reaches this emotional peak, at the end of the most artificial sequence. The most I feel for Beau is when he’s essentially living out this really false moment of catharsis where he’s a father, which he is not, and he’s embracing these lost children that he’d never actually had. Whenever I watched the film, it felt like the very heart of the movie: this uncanny effect of us coming closest to the character when he’s actually furthest away from his own situation, and we’re just deep inside of him and his longings.”