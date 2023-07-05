Barbie Rated 12A By The BBFC

You've got to imagine that when Mattel first envisioned a Barbie movie from a well-known director and a big studio, it probably had visions of a family friendly money hoover dancing through its head. As it turns out, Greta Gerwig's film won't quite be that, since the BBFC has handed down a 12A rating in the UK.

That aligns with the PG-13 notice in the States, with the BBFC's explanation mentioning "moderate innuendo, brief sexual harassment, implied strong language."

Of course, anyone who has seen a trailer for the film knows that it's all in good fun, Ken(s) meeting challenges by promising to "beach" people off.

Perhaps not for all kiddies, then, but hardly verging into Quentin Tarantino territory.