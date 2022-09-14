Barbarian Gets October Release Date For UK Cinemas

If you’ve heard anything about Barbarian, it’s probably that you don’t really want to know anything about Barbarian before you see it. Which would be more helpful if you knew when you’d be able to see it. While it’s currently getting strong reviews and hush-hush-hype out of the States, plans for a UK release have been under wraps until now. Zach Cregger’s surprise-laden horror has garnered enough positivity out of the US to earn a cinematic release over here – and just in time for Halloween.

As confirmed today, Barbarian is coming to UK cinemas on 28 October – which on the one hand means dodging spoilers for another month-and-a-half, but at least does mean you’ll be able to take in all those twists and turns with an audience. And frankly, that’s the best way to see any horror film. For now, here’s the synopsis: “In Barbarian, a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.” The film stars the likes of Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long.