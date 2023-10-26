  1. Home|
  2. Movies|
  3. News

Back to the Future: WIN two tickets to the musical

Musical
by empire |
Updated on

Great Scott!

Exclusively for Empire subscribers this month, you have the chance to win a pair of tickets to Back to the Future: The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre, London.

It’s an adaptation of the iconic story we all know and love of Marty, Doc and the time-travelling DeLorean, from the original film script by Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis. Meaning it’s a show filled with the classic lines, music, and of course, gravity-defying effects that will leave you in awe!

It's received rave reviews and is sure to be a night you'll remember.

Click the button below for your chance to win this great prize.

BUTTON

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us