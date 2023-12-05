Back To Black: Amy Winehouse Biopic Release Date Confirmed For 2024

Right at the start of this year, we got our first look at the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black – with Industry’s Marisa Abela taking on the daunting task of playing Winehouse herself, and Nowhere Boy director Sam Taylor-Johnson in the director’s chair. And now, almost a year later, we know when it’ll be hitting our screens, bringing Winehouse’s tumultuous life to the big screen. The good news is, it’s not that far off.

Back To Black is confirmed to release in UK cinemas on 12 April 2024, meaning fans of Winehouse’s work won’t be waiting much longer to see how her life is translated to the screen. The film comes with the backing of the Amy Winehouse Estate, as well as Universal and Sony on the music side – meaning you can expect to hear a suite of her sad and sultry (and seriously funny) soul-infused anthems during the film. Plus, news of the release date also came with a brand new image of Abela in full-on Amy mode – check it out above, and do a double take when you realise that isn’t actually Winehouse herself.