Babak Anvari To Direct New Cloverfield Movie

We've known since January last year that Paramount was quietly plotting a new entry in the Cloverfield franchise, with Joe Barton aboard to write the script. Deadline now reports that Under The Shadow's Babak Anvari is directing the film.

This being a Cloverfield entry, the studio is naturally refusing to offer any plot details, nor do we know if this will serve as a direct sequel to Matt Reeves' 2008 monster movie or another anthology entry set within the same universe as with 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox, which both began life as independent story concepts that were converted to work as indirect follow-ups.

And the movement is still surprising since Paradox ended up sold to Netflix and launched on a Super Bowl Sunday after just one trailer.

Regular Cloverfield producer JJ Abrams is once more overseeing this one alongside Bryan Burk, Reeves and Drew Goddard (who wrote the first movie).