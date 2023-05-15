Avatar: The Way Of Water Is Coming To Disney+ In June

by Empire |

If you'e one of the 17 people (or the seahorse named Dennis) who has somehow yet to see Avatar: The Way Of Water either in cinemas or via one of the paid digital platforms because you were waiting for it to arrive on Disney+, we have good news. The movie will finally make its way to the streaming service next month.

In fact, you have less than a month to wait to see Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their family take on new threats as they learn whether it's better down where it's wetter, seeking sanctuary with one of Pandora's water tribes when their forest home is attacked by the resurgent human forces.

Brought to life by James Cameron and a huge team of filmmakers, The Way Of Water made nearly $2.32 billion at the box office and enjoyed a long run in cinemas.