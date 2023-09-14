Auction To Help Film And TV Crew During The Strikes Includes The Chance For Dinner With Bob Odenkirk And David Cross

As the strikes continue, there have been several fund drives set up or organizations offering support to out of work crew. That has already included actors and writers, and now the latest venture involves an auction featuring all manner of interesting opportunities to hang with, or bid on memorabilia from, the likes of Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, Adam Scott and the cast of The Bear.
The Union Solidarity Coalition has a variety of lots for bidding — you could win dinner with Odenkirk and his old Mr. Show co-star David Cross, creative consultations with the likes of Maggie Gyllenhaal and Spike Jonze, or even — if you're based in LA – have Scott walk your dog.
Met proceeds go to the crew healthcare fund, and you can find all the details here.