Arnold Schwarzenegger Starring In Breakout

It has been four years since Arnold Schwarzenegger took on a major role in a movie (and that would be Terminator: Dark Fate, which hardly sits on the top of his cine-CV, success-wise), but he's looking to be back. The Austrian icon is taking the lead in new action thriller Breakout.

Act Of Valor director Scott Waugh will make this one from a script by Richard D’Ovidio. Arnie will play Terry Reynolds, whose stepson, Daniel, is framed and sentenced to 25 years in a foreign country. Reynolds makes a daring jailbreak to save him and must overcome an overzealous prison warden in a race against time to avoid capture and flee the country.

Yes, Arnie already has some screen prison break experience thanks to 2013's Escape Plan, but this should prove to be a different challenge. It'll shoot this year in Europe.

And it has been in development for a while already – the last time it pinged our news radar, RZA was attached to direct.