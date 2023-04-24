Arnold Schwarzenegger Starring In Breakout

It has been four years since Arnold Schwarzenegger took on a major role in a movie (and that would be Terminator: Dark Fate, which hardly sits on the top of his cine-CV, success-wise), but he's looking to be back. The Austrian icon is taking the lead in new action thriller Breakout.
Act Of Valor director Scott Waugh will make this one from a script by Richard D’Ovidio. Arnie will play Terry Reynolds, whose stepson, Daniel, is framed and sentenced to 25 years in a foreign country. Reynolds makes a daring jailbreak to save him and must overcome an overzealous prison warden in a race against time to avoid capture and flee the country.
Yes, Arnie already has some screen prison break experience thanks to 2013's Escape Plan, but this should prove to be a different challenge. It'll shoot this year in Europe.
And it has been in development for a while already – the last time it pinged our news radar, RZA was attached to direct.
Yet if you're craving more Schwarzenegger in your screen life, he'll also be seen in Netflix series FUBAR, landing on 25 May. He's also playing the president in Kung Fury 2, but that has yet to confirm a release date.