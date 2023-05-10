Arnold Schwarzenegger Opens Up About Success And Failure In His Eponymous Documentary – See The Trailer

Netflix is getting even more into the Arnold Schwarzenegger business. With action comedy series FUBAR due on 25 May ( see the trailer for that one here ), the company also has a documentary on the cinematic icon's life due in June. Find the trailer below.

In the series, there’s unprecedented access to the most candid interviews from Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers. We see many talk about his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, all the way to his time governing the state of California. The joys and the turbulence of his family life are unveiled in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona. And from the looks of it, he spares no details – documenting his failures as much as his successes.