  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. News

Ariana DeBose Starring In House Of Spoils

Ariana DeBose
by James White |
Posted
People:
Ariana DeBose

With an Oscar on her mantelpiece (or wherever she has stashed it), Ariana DeBose is setting up more and more movie work, with gigs for Sony and more already under her belt. Now, she'll be leading a new Blumhouse Thriller called House Of Spoils.

It'll star DeBose as an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant — a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate — where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self doubts… and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.

Blow The Man Down duo Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy wrote the script and are looking to start shooting the movie in the autumn.

Under its existing Amazon deal with Blumhouse, the new movie will be released via Prime Video, likely next year.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us