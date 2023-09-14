Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Trailer Shows Jason Momoa Balancing Fatherhood With Protecting Atlantis

The DCEU is dead! Long live the DCU! Or whichever cinematic universe it is that’s bringing Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry – aka Aquaman, aka the King of Atlantis – back to us. Yes folks, following hot on the heels of our first teaser for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, James Wan has unleashed the first full trailer for his subaqueous superhero sequel. Check out the trailer below.

Five years after the first Aquaman introduced us to Momoa’s titular half-human, half-Atlantean hero, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom sees the long-awaited return of Arthur Curry. Not much has changed except for, y’know, he’s now sitting on the throne of Atlantis, navigating the trials of new fatherhood, and gearing up for round two with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s big, bad, and decidedly not dead Black Manta (who, in case you missed it, now has in his possession the mythic Black Trident, which is set to unleash all sorts of ancient malevolence). In the heart-racing first full trailer for the film, we see Aquaman battling eldritch Lovecraftian horrors from the deep, attempting to forge an alliance with his imprisoned brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), and seemingly preparing for all-out war as he seeks to unite the Seven Kingdoms against their common foe. All in a day’s work, eh?

Despite much hearsay in the run-up to this one, Amber Heard is confirmed now to return as Atlantean Queen Mera, whilst Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Willem Dafoe, and Dolph Lundgren all reprise their roles from the first film. Randall Park, who made a cameo appearance in the first movie as Dr. Stephen Shin, joins the cast proper for this blockbuster follow-up. As for the return of the drum-playing octopi from the first film? Well that remains to be seen. But we live in hope…