Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Teaser Reveals Black Manta And Promises Epic Action

Jason Momoa fans, rejoice! It may have only been a few months since you saw the actor having an absolute blast as idiosyncratic villain Dante in Fast X – but by the end of the year, we will see him up on the big screen again, as returning underwater superhero Arthur Curry in DC sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The full trailer is due to arrive on Thursday, but Warner Bros. did release a little teaser earlier today, giving us a glimpse at the new movie. Have a watch below.

The teaser is small, but mighty. It shows us Momoa’s Aquaman both in and out of the water, plus flashes of aquatic action set to be on as huge and bonkers a scale as the first film. There’s a swarm of underwater creatures, some kind of tentacled machine, Arthur riding on the back of some kind of seahorse-like animal, and his home set alight. But, most ominously of all, it reveals Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s supervillain Black Manta – who promises to “kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear”. Gulp.