Apes (And Humans) Together Strong In The New Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer

Apes might rule the world in Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, but if the new trailer (teased during this year's Super Bowl game) is any indication, there is still a fragment of hope for humanity. Check out the new look at the film…

With The Maze Runner's Wes Ball now in the director's chair, Kingdom is set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As new tyrannical ape leader Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) builds his empire, one young ape (Owen Teague's Noa) undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Yes, humans — though they've been reduced to savages that are often enslaved by the apes, there are signs that some humans are still showing intelligence and speech, such as Freya Allen's character, Nova.