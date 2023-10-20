Anyone But You Trailer: Glen Powell And Sydney Sweeney Fake Falling In Love

If we are going to make cinema sexy again, then casting two of the most charismatic stars in Hollywood today – Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell and Euphoria sensation Sydney Sweeney – in a rom-com directed by Easy A’s Will Gluck seems like a pretty good way to do it. And that’s exactly what’s happened with upcoming fake-it-til-you-make-it comedy romance Anyone But You. Check out the first teaser trailer for the film (emphasis on the tease) below.

Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) are old college rivals with a knotted history who find themselves thrust together when they’re both invited to a fancy destination wedding out in Australia. And so, naturally, the duo do what any self-respecting adults would in this situation and make a game of pretending to be a couple while they’re away. “Let’s just tell everyone we’re together,” Bea suggests, “It could be fun.” “There’s no way we can convince anyone we actually like each other,” Ben snaps back. Honestly though, based on the furtive touches, smouldering looks, and general electric chemistry between the two in this minute-long trailer, we’d say they’ve got us pretty darn convinced, actually.

Joining Powell and Sweeney for the nuptials and will-they-won’t-they (they definitely will) chicanery are Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet and Rachel Griffiths. Powell has been getting rave reviews lately on the festival circuit for his turn as an undercover cop playing a hitman in Richard Linklater’s aptly titled Hit Man, with a lot of the buzz centring on the star’s natural romantic lead appeal. Sweeney on the other hand has proven a force in the genre already herself, after Michael Mohan’s erotic thriller revivification The Voyeurs back in 2021. And last year’s George Clooney and Julia Roberts-starrer Ticket To Paradise showed that a destination wedding can be a great place for funnies and feelings to come to the fore.