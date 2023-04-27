Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Coming To Disney+ In May

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania may not quite have succeeded at the box office the way some of its Marvel stablemates might have, but it's already moving on to the next stage of release following its arrival on digital on 18 April. Its next two steps are DVD/Blu-ray on 16 May and then Disney+ on 17 May.

The movie, directed once again by Peyton Reed, finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) returning to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves drawn into the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures — and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. And yes, they meet Kang The Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.