Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins And More Offer Life Lessons In The Armageddon Time Trailer

When he was hired to make a sequel to 1998 Michael Bay disaster bombast Armageddon, we're not sure what anyone was hoping for from filmmaker James Gray. There are zero giant asteroids, no heroic Ben Affleck moments and not a hint of Aerosmith that we can hear. Sorry… We're being told that Armageddon Time has, in fact, nothing to do with Michael Bay's movie and is instead a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age tale starring the likes of Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong. See the first trailer below…

Armageddon Time is set in New York in the 1980s Reagan era as it explores the strength of family, the complexity of friendship and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.

Newcomer Michael Banks plays Paul Graff, a character loosely based on writer/director Gray himself, growing up in a time of Reagan era-politics and with the ever-present spectre of the Trump family years before that meant more than just dodgy business.