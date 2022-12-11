Angourie Rice And Auli’i Cravalho Join The Mean Girls Musical Movie

Fetch: still not happening. But the Mean Girls movie musical adaptation? Definitely a thing. Casting continues on the film, with Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey all joining the ensemble,.

Tina Fey, who wrote and appeared in the 2004 cinematic version, and oversaw the writing of the musical, is still at the forefront here, though Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne are directing, with music from Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

In the film, Lindsay Lohan played Cady Heron, who goes to a regular American high school after years of homeschooling from her zoologist parents on a research trip in Africa. Concerned she won't make friends, she eventually forms a connection with the ruling clique the "Plastics" and things go well until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), the ex-boyfriend of queen Plastic Regina George (Rachel McAdams), and it all spirals from there.