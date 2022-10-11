Angela Lansbury Dies, Aged 96

Dame Angela Lansbury, one of the most beloved actors to appear on stages and screens, has died. She was 96.

Lansbury, who was born in London in 1925 aspired to be a performer after becoming a fan of film at a young age.

Her family moved from London during the Blitz in World War II, and Lansbury studied in New York. After another move to Los Angeles, she was discovered by playwright and screenwriter John van Druten at a party thrown by her mother.

Lansbury's film career started with a bang — she landed an Oscar nomination for her first role as cunning Cockney maid Nancy in 1944's Gaslight, and she took a second nomination for only her third movie, 1945's The Picture Of Dorian Gray.

In a 75-year career, Lansbury won fans of various ages for a whole host of performances. In addition to her three Oscar nominations, she scored seven Tony nominations and various Golden Globes. For what was possibly her most famous role – that of sleuth Jessica Fletcher on long-running mystery series Murder, She Wrote - she was nominated a record 12 times for an Emmy.

Film-wise, she made appearances in a host of classics and family favourites including the original versions of The Manchurian Candidate and Death On The Nile, plus the likes of Bedknobs And Broomsticks, Beauty And The Beast, Blue Hawaii, Till The Clouds Roll By, State Of The Union and The Three Musketeers.

In more recent times, she was seen in Mary Poppins Returns and Nanny McPhee.

Graduating from canny young women to imperious matriarchs, she was never not fantastic, known for her superb singing voice and quick wit.

Lansbury died in her sleep at Los Angeles, five days shy of her 97th birthday. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” says a statement from her family. "In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."

Our thoughts are with them and her many legions of fans.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!