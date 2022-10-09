Andrew Stanton Directing Sci-Fi Film In The Blink Of An Eye

Though he made his name directing animated classics such as Finding Nemo and Wall-E, Andrew Stanton's leap to live-action with John Carter wasn't quite as smooth. But he's making a second stab at a sci-fi live-action movie with In The Blink Of An Eye.

Writer Colby Day's script, which was snatched up by Searchlight for Stanton, reportedly seeks to explore no less than the entire history of the world and tackle the nature of life, love, hope and connection, doing so by focusing on three intersecting storylines.

According to The Hollywood Reporter the resulting film will have touchstones including 2001 and Magnolia, so you know this is looking to be something epic.

On the film front, Stanton returned to Pixar territory for Finding Dory and working as part of the studio's senior creative brain trust. But he's kept his hand in live-action, directing episodes of Stranger Things, Better Call Saul and For All Mankind.

