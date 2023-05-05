Andrew Garfield And Daisy Edgar-Jones Starring In Voyagers

After both playing key roles in TV miniseries Under The Banner Of Heaven, Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones are joining a new film that should see them sharing the screen a whole lot more. They're on for Sebastián Lelio's new film, Voyagers.

Neither a remake of the 2021 teen sci-fi movie nor an adaptation of the obscure, short-lived time-travelling TV series, this Voyagers will instead focus on the love that bloomed between astronomer/writer/presenter Carl Sagan and documentary producer/director Ann Druyan.

Voyagers unfolds in 1977 as NASA prepared to launch humanity’s first interstellar probes. A team led by Sagan sets out to create a message to accompany them, known as the Golden Record, which included music and images, for possible alien civilizations. But what starts out as a race-against-the-clock mission blossoms into a love story between Sagan and Druyan.

Lelio and Jessica Goldberg wrote the script after spending time interviewing Druyan and others involved in the Golden Record project.