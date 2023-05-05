Andrew Garfield And Daisy Edgar-Jones Starring In Voyagers

After both playing key roles in TV miniseries Under The Banner Of Heaven, Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones are joining a new film that should see them sharing the screen a whole lot more. They're on for Sebastián Lelio's new film, Voyagers.
Neither a remake of the 2021 teen sci-fi movie nor an adaptation of the obscure, short-lived time-travelling TV series, this Voyagers will instead focus on the love that bloomed between astronomer/writer/presenter Carl Sagan and documentary producer/director Ann Druyan.
Voyagers unfolds in 1977 as NASA prepared to launch humanity’s first interstellar probes. A team led by Sagan sets out to create a message to accompany them, known as the Golden Record, which included music and images, for possible alien civilizations. But what starts out as a race-against-the-clock mission blossoms into a love story between Sagan and Druyan.
Lelio and Jessica Goldberg wrote the script after spending time interviewing Druyan and others involved in the Golden Record project.
"As a nine-year-old boy growing up during Chile’s dictatorship, Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan’s TV series Cosmos had a profound impact on me, igniting my fascination with life’s biggest questions and mysteries,” Lelio says in a statement. "It is a dream to make a movie about the Golden Record and, within it, the inspiring love story between Carl and Ann. I’m thrilled that Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones will be at the center of this epic romance set against the infinite backdrop of space and time."