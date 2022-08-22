Allison Janney’s Ready To Kick Butt In The Trailer For Lou

Keanu Reeves. Bob Odenkirk. Big Liam Neeson. To those ranks of actors who have become action stars later in life (all right, so Keanu was a badass in The Matrix, but John Wick's another, grittier level) we can add Allison Janney. She's ready to dish out some rough justice in Lou, which will arrive on Netflix in a month.

Directed by Anna Foerster from a script by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley, Lou stars Janney as the titular character. Thinking she’d put her dangerous past behind her, Lou finds her quiet life interrupted when a desperate mother (Jurnee Smollett) begs her to save her kidnapped daughter. As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts.

Logan Marshall-Green and Ridley Asha Bateman also star in the movie, which certainly promises a lot of badassery from Janney.