Allen Hughes Directing Snoop Dogg Biopic

Given the success of Straight Outta Compton, it's perhaps no surprise that Universal would keep looking for other musical types whose careers it chronicle. The latest subject? Rapper and entertainment mogul Snoop Dogg.

Snoop is fully involved in the film, granting access to his music library and producing, though that of course brings up questions as to how honest it can be. And, in the age of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, whether it'll fall into any of the cliches that comedy parodies.

"I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind," says Snoop in a statement. "It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni."

"Snoop Dogg is one of the most internationally beloved figures in hip-hop," says Hughes. "There’s just something about his energy that brings people of all walks of life together. Snoop Dogg, not just the artist, but the man and his brand, has transcended generations with his connection and appeal to audiences. His story is so authentic and utterly inspiring, and to have the opportunity to tell his story allows me to go back to the hood 30 years after Menace II Society, and say more now than I could then."

