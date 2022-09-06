All Quiet On The Western Front Trailer Conjures The First World War’s Horrors

Nearly 100 years ago, All Quiet On The Western Front won the Oscar for Outstanding Production (the equivalent then of Best Picture), as well as Best Director – a searing depiction of the horrors of World War I (as it wasn’t known back then) that arrived just a year on from the 1929 novel it adapted. Now, jumping almost a century ahead, the book has been adapted once more in another evocation of the horrors of a muddy, bloody, desperately sad war. The new version comes from German director Edward Berger – the first German filmmaker to take on the material; there was also a 1979 CBS TV-movie version – heading back to the trenches with young soldier Paul Bäumer (newcomer Felix Kammerer) as the early jollities of soldier life quickly gives way to total devastation. Watch the trailer here: