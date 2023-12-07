Alex Garland’s Civil War Teased By A24 With First Poster

Buckle up, everyone – Alex Garland is back. Fewer than two years after the release of Men the, well, man behind Ex Machina, Annihilation, Devs and more is readying the release of his new feature. It’s titled Civil War, it’s another collaboration with A24, and very little about it is known. But what we do now have is a first poster, arriving ahead of the film’s first trailer next week – and it poses some stark imagery, with soldiers barricaded up by the flame of the Statue of Liberty. Take a look here:

Intriguing stuff. Is that title literal, then? A new civil war in America? Or is it something wilder and weirder than that? Will it be a grand satire? A serious war movie? Or a distinctly Garlandian genre-blender, bringing in elements of sci-fi and horror as he tends to? Hopefully we won’t be waiting long for answers. Not only is the trailer due next week, but the poster confirms a Spring 2024 release window – and big-big-big-screen ambitions, with this one heading to IMAX. What we do know is that the cast features Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura, plus several Garland alumni from previous projects: Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Karl Glusman.