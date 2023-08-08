Alden Ehrenreich And Phoebe Dynevor Clash In The Trailer For Erotic Thriller Fair Play

by Empire |

After sizzling at Sundance, Chloe Domont's debut film, the erotic thriller Fair Play, sparked a bidding war eventually won by Netflix for a hefty $20 million. Now the first trailer for the film starring Alden Ehrenreich and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, is online.

Fair Play follows newly engaged couple Emily (Dynevor) and Luke (Ehrenreich), who work at the same high-pressure brokerage. They've kept their relationship a secret from their colleagues for fear of the company's policy on fraternization.

When a coveted promotion arises, once supportive exchanges between them begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition…

The trailer suggests a steamy romance that curdles into something much darker, and promises commentary on gender power dynamics. "I just wanted to tell this story and say these things should not be normalized," Domont said at Sundance. "I just wanted to talk about something that had become unspeakable to me."