Al Pacino, John Travolta, Shia LaBeouf And More Leading The Cast For David Mamet Thriller Assassination

With the cameras set to roll this September in Vancouver, the film's rights are on sale at this year's Cannes Film Market.

Co-written by Mamet and Nicholas Celozzi, the film is set in 1963. During a crucial justice hearing against organized crime, the head of the Chicago mob orders the assassination of President John F. Kennedy Jr, creating a deadly conspiracy while altering the fate of a nation.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us