Al Pacino, John Travolta, Shia LaBeouf And More Leading The Cast For David Mamet Thriller Assassination

David Mamet has a new movie in the works, and he's rounded up quite the cast. The writer/director has Al Pacino, Viggo Mortensen, John Travolta, Shia LaBeouf, Rebecca Pidgeon and Courtney Love are all on board.
Co-written by Mamet and Nicholas Celozzi, the film is set in 1963. During a crucial justice hearing against organized crime, the head of the Chicago mob orders the assassination of President John F. Kennedy Jr, creating a deadly conspiracy while altering the fate of a nation.
With the cameras set to roll this September in Vancouver, the film's rights are on sale at this year's Cannes Film Market.