Aftersun Scores At The British Independent Film Awards

It was a great night for Charlotte Wells' father-daughter drama Aftersun at the British Independent Film Awards on Sunday evening, as the film—– already a favourite going into the evening after 16 nominations, won seven, including Best British Independent Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.
Other films scoring several awards included Blue Jean, and The Origin, about a nomadic tribe that faces a terrifying ancient threat that comes when night falls.
The BIFAs continued non-gender-specific main performances categories and added one, the Joint Lead Performance, awarded to Tamara Lawrance and Letitia Wright for their roles as extraordinary real-life siblings who communicated only with each other in The Silent Twins.
Here is the full list of winners…
Best British Independent Film
Aftersun – Charlotte Wells, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson – WINNER
Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Sophie Hyde, Katy Brand, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski
Living – Oliver Hermanus, Kazuo Ishiguro, Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen
The Wonder – Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Ed Guiney
Best Director Sponsored By Sky Cinema
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun – WINNER
Oliver Hermanus – Living
Sophie Hyde – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Sebastián Lelio – The Wonder
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
Best Screenplay
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun – WINNER
Katy Brand – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Sebastián Lelio, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue – The Wonder
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
Best Lead Performance
Rosy McEwen – Blue Jean – WINNER
Sally Hawkins – The Lost King
Cosmo Jarvis – It Is In Us All
Emma Mackey – Emily
Bill Nighy – Living
Florence Pugh – The Wonder
Emily Watson God’s Creatures
Hala Zein – Nezouh
Best Supporting Performance
Kerrie Hayes – Blue Jean – WINNER
Zoey Deutch – The Outfit
Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures
Lucy Halliday – Blue Jean
Zainab Joda – Our River… Our Sky
Fatma Mohamed – Flux Gourmet
Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures
Fionn Whitehead – Emily
Aimee Lou Wood – Living
Best Joint Lead Performance
Tamara Lawrance, Letitia Wright – The Silent Twins – WINNER
Frankie Corio, Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Daryl Mccormack, Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear – Men
Best Ensemble Performance
Our River… Our Sky ensemble including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, Siham Mustafa – WINNER
Blue Jean ensemble including Rosy Mcewen, Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday, Lydia Page, Stacy Abalogun, Farrah Cave, Amy Booth-Steel
Emily ensemble including Amelia Gething, Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Alexandra Dowling, Gemma Jones, Adrian Dunbar
Flux Gourmet ensemble including Makis Papadimitriou, Gwendoline Christie, Asa Butterfield, Fatma Mohamed, Ariane Labed, Richard Bremmer
The Wonder ensemble including Kíla Lord Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ciarán Hinds, Brían F. O’Byrne, Josie Walker
Breakthrough Performance Sponsored By Netflix
Safia Oakley-Green – The Origin – WINNER
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Leo Long – I Used To Be Famous
Kíla Lord Cassidy – The Wonder
Rosy McEwen – Blue Jean
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) Sponsored By BBC Film
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun – WINNER
Andrew Cumming – The Origin
Thomas Hardiman – Medusa Deluxe
Frances O’connor – Emily
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean
Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary
Kathryn Ferguson – Nothing Compares – WINNER
Victoria Fiore – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]
Leah Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills – Kanaval
Jono McLeod – My Old School
Becky Hutner – Fashion Reimagined
Breakthrough Producer Sponsored By Pinewood And Shepperton Studios
Nadira Murray – Winners [also produced by Paul Welsh] – WINNER
Aleksandra Bilić, Jennifer Corcoran – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]
Paul Kennedy Nightride [also produced by Jon Silk]
Rupert Majendie – Brian And Charles
Hélène Sifre – Blue Jean
Best Debut Screenwriter Sponsored By Film4
Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean – WINNER
Shane Crowley – God’s Creatures
David Earl, Chris Hayward – Brian And Charles
Ruth Greenberg – The Origin
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
The Raindance Discovery Award
Winners – Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh – WINNER
Electric Malady – Marie Lidén, Aimara Reques
Fadia’s Tree – Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett
Off The Rails – Peter Day, Grant Keir, Rob Alexander
Rebellion – Elena Sánchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor
Best Feature Documentary Sponsored By Intermission
Nothing Compares – Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie – WINNER
My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan – Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie
My Old School – Jono Mcleod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein
Nascondino [Hide & Seek] – Victoria Fiore, Jennifer Corcoran, Aleksandra Bilić
Young Plato – Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan Mcgrath, David Rane
Best British Short Film Supported By BFI Network
Too Rough – Sean Lìonadh, Ross Mckenzie, Alfredo Covelli – WINNER
A Fox In The Night – Keeran Anwar Blessie, Benjamin Jacob Smith Honesty Roxy Rezvany, Emily Renée, Elly Camisa
Sandstorm – Seemab Gul, Abid Aziz Merchant
Scale – Joseph Pierce, Hélène Mitjavile
Best International Independent Film Sponsored By Champagne Taittinger
The Worst Person In The World – Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm – WINNER
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov
Close – Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens
Decision To Leave – Park Chan-wook, Chung Seo-kyung
Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca
Best Casting Sponsored By Casting Society & Spotlight
Shaheen Baig – Blue Jean – WINNER
Leila Bertrand – Our River… Our Sky
Kharmel Cochrane – The Silent Twins
Kahleen Crawford – Living
Lucy Pardee – Aftersun
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan – Mrs Harris Goes To Paris – WINNER
Saffron Cullane – Flux Gourmet
Odile Dicks-Mireaux – The Wonder
Frank Gallacher – Aftersun
Sandy Powell – Living
Best Cinematography Sponsored By Dirty Looks & Kodak
Gregory Oke – Aftersun – WINNER
Alfredo De Juan – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]
Rob Hardy – Men
Joel Honeywell – Kanaval
Ari Wegner – The Wonder
Best Editing
Blair McClendon – Aftersun – WINNER
Joanna Crickmay – Elizabeth: A Portrait In Parts
Izabella Curry – Blue Jean
Mátyás Fekete – Flux Gourmet
Mick Mahon – Nothing Compares
Best Original Music Sponsored by Universal Music Publishing
Matthew Herbert – The Wonder – WINNER
Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans – God’s Creatures
Oliver Coates – Aftersun
Adam Janota Bzowski – The Origin
Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow – Men
Best Effects
David Simpson – Men – WINNER
Chris Marshall – The Feast
Ahmed Yousry – Nezouh
Best Sound Supported By Halo
Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand, Cassandra Rutledge – Flux Gourmet – WINNER
Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Gillian Dodders, Howard Bargoff, Mitch Low – Men
Jovan Ajder – Aftersun
Hugh Fox, Ben Baird – The Wonder
Dom Corbisiero, Dai Shell – The Feast
Best Make-Up & Hair Design
Eugene Souleiman, Scarlett O’Connell – Medusa Deluxe – WINNER
Oya Aygör, Murat Çağin – Aftersun
Morna Ferguson, Lorri Ann King – The Wonder
Siobhan Harper-Ryan – Flux Gourmet
Niamh Morrison – The Origin
Best Music Supervision
Lucy Bright – Aftersun – WINNER
Phil Canning – The Phantom Of The Open
Rupert Hollier – Living
Best Production Design
Helen Scott – Living – WINNER
Fletcher Jarvis – Flux Gourmet
Grant Montgomery – The Wonder
Billur Turan – Aftersun
Gary Williamson – Medusa Deluxe
The Richard Harris Award For Outstanding Contribution By An Actor To British Film
Samantha Morton
The Special Jury Prize
Open Door