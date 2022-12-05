Aftersun Scores At The British Independent Film Awards

It was a great night for Charlotte Wells' father-daughter drama Aftersun at the British Independent Film Awards on Sunday evening, as the film—– already a favourite going into the evening after 16 nominations, won seven, including Best British Independent Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Other films scoring several awards included Blue Jean, and The Origin, about a nomadic tribe that faces a terrifying ancient threat that comes when night falls.

The BIFAs continued non-gender-specific main performances categories and added one, the Joint Lead Performance, awarded to Tamara Lawrance and Letitia Wright for their roles as extraordinary real-life siblings who communicated only with each other in The Silent Twins.

Here is the full list of winners…

Best British Independent Film

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak, Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson – WINNER

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Sophie Hyde, Katy Brand, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski

Living – Oliver Hermanus, Kazuo Ishiguro, Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen

The Wonder – Sebastián Lelio, Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Ed Guiney

Best Director Sponsored By Sky Cinema

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun – WINNER

Oliver Hermanus – Living

Sophie Hyde – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Sebastián Lelio – The Wonder

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

Best Screenplay

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun – WINNER

Katy Brand – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Sebastián Lelio, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue – The Wonder

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

Best Lead Performance

Rosy McEwen – Blue Jean – WINNER

Sally Hawkins – The Lost King

Cosmo Jarvis – It Is In Us All

Emma Mackey – Emily

Bill Nighy – Living

Florence Pugh – The Wonder

Emily Watson God’s Creatures

Hala Zein – Nezouh

Best Supporting Performance

Kerrie Hayes – Blue Jean – WINNER

Zoey Deutch – The Outfit

Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures

Lucy Halliday – Blue Jean

Zainab Joda – Our River… Our Sky

Fatma Mohamed – Flux Gourmet

Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures

Fionn Whitehead – Emily

Aimee Lou Wood – Living

Best Joint Lead Performance

Tamara Lawrance, Letitia Wright – The Silent Twins – WINNER

Frankie Corio, Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Daryl Mccormack, Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear – Men

Best Ensemble Performance

Our River… Our Sky ensemble including Zainab Joda, Darina Al Joundi, Amed Hashimi, Mahmoud Abo Al Abbas, Basim Hajar, Labwa Arab, Meriam Abbas, Siham Mustafa – WINNER

Blue Jean ensemble including Rosy Mcewen, Kerrie Hayes, Lucy Halliday, Lydia Page, Stacy Abalogun, Farrah Cave, Amy Booth-Steel

Emily ensemble including Amelia Gething, Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Alexandra Dowling, Gemma Jones, Adrian Dunbar

Flux Gourmet ensemble including Makis Papadimitriou, Gwendoline Christie, Asa Butterfield, Fatma Mohamed, Ariane Labed, Richard Bremmer

The Wonder ensemble including Kíla Lord Cassidy, Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Ciarán Hinds, Brían F. O’Byrne, Josie Walker

Breakthrough Performance Sponsored By Netflix

Safia Oakley-Green – The Origin – WINNER

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Leo Long – I Used To Be Famous

Kíla Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

Rosy McEwen – Blue Jean

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) Sponsored By BBC Film

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun – WINNER

Andrew Cumming – The Origin

Thomas Hardiman – Medusa Deluxe

Frances O’connor – Emily

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

Kathryn Ferguson – Nothing Compares – WINNER

Victoria Fiore – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

Leah Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills – Kanaval

Jono McLeod – My Old School

Becky Hutner – Fashion Reimagined

Breakthrough Producer Sponsored By Pinewood And Shepperton Studios

Nadira Murray – Winners [ also produced by Paul Welsh ] – WINNER

Aleksandra Bilić, Jennifer Corcoran – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

Paul Kennedy Nightride [ also produced by Jon Silk ]

Rupert Majendie – Brian And Charles

Hélène Sifre – Blue Jean

Best Debut Screenwriter Sponsored By Film4

Georgia Oakley – Blue Jean – WINNER

Shane Crowley – God’s Creatures

David Earl, Chris Hayward – Brian And Charles

Ruth Greenberg – The Origin

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

The Raindance Discovery Award

Winners – Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh – WINNER

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén, Aimara Reques

Fadia’s Tree – Sarah Beddington, Susan Simnett

Off The Rails – Peter Day, Grant Keir, Rob Alexander

Rebellion – Elena Sánchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy, Kat Mansoor

Best Feature Documentary Sponsored By Intermission

Nothing Compares – Kathryn Ferguson, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie – WINNER

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan – Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie

My Old School – Jono Mcleod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein

Nascondino [Hide & Seek] – Victoria Fiore, Jennifer Corcoran, Aleksandra Bilić

Young Plato – Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan Mcgrath, David Rane

Best British Short Film Supported By BFI Network

Too Rough – Sean Lìonadh, Ross Mckenzie, Alfredo Covelli – WINNER

A Fox In The Night – Keeran Anwar Blessie, Benjamin Jacob Smith Honesty Roxy Rezvany, Emily Renée, Elly Camisa

Sandstorm – Seemab Gul, Abid Aziz Merchant

Scale – Joseph Pierce, Hélène Mitjavile

Best International Independent Film Sponsored By Champagne Taittinger

The Worst Person In The World – Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Thomas Robsahm – WINNER

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov

Close – Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens, Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens

Decision To Leave – Park Chan-wook, Chung Seo-kyung

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca

Best Casting Sponsored By Casting Society & Spotlight

Shaheen Baig – Blue Jean – WINNER

Leila Bertrand – Our River… Our Sky

Kharmel Cochrane – The Silent Twins

Kahleen Crawford – Living

Lucy Pardee – Aftersun

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan – Mrs Harris Goes To Paris – WINNER

Saffron Cullane – Flux Gourmet

Odile Dicks-Mireaux – The Wonder

Frank Gallacher – Aftersun

Sandy Powell – Living

Best Cinematography Sponsored By Dirty Looks & Kodak

Gregory Oke – Aftersun – WINNER

Alfredo De Juan – Nascondino [Hide & Seek]

Rob Hardy – Men

Joel Honeywell – Kanaval

Ari Wegner – The Wonder

Best Editing

Blair McClendon – Aftersun – WINNER

Joanna Crickmay – Elizabeth: A Portrait In Parts

Izabella Curry – Blue Jean

Mátyás Fekete – Flux Gourmet

Mick Mahon – Nothing Compares

Best Original Music Sponsored by Universal Music Publishing

Matthew Herbert – The Wonder – WINNER

Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans – God’s Creatures

Oliver Coates – Aftersun

Adam Janota Bzowski – The Origin

Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barrow – Men

Best Effects

David Simpson – Men – WINNER

Chris Marshall – The Feast

Ahmed Yousry – Nezouh

Best Sound Supported By Halo

Tim Harrison, Raoul Brand, Cassandra Rutledge – Flux Gourmet – WINNER

Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Gillian Dodders, Howard Bargoff, Mitch Low – Men

Jovan Ajder – Aftersun

Hugh Fox, Ben Baird – The Wonder

Dom Corbisiero, Dai Shell – The Feast

Best Make-Up & Hair Design

Eugene Souleiman, Scarlett O’Connell – Medusa Deluxe – WINNER

Oya Aygör, Murat Çağin – Aftersun

Morna Ferguson, Lorri Ann King – The Wonder

Siobhan Harper-Ryan – Flux Gourmet

Niamh Morrison – The Origin

Best Music Supervision

Lucy Bright – Aftersun – WINNER

Phil Canning – The Phantom Of The Open

Rupert Hollier – Living

Best Production Design

Helen Scott – Living – WINNER

Fletcher Jarvis – Flux Gourmet

Grant Montgomery – The Wonder

Billur Turan – Aftersun

Gary Williamson – Medusa Deluxe

The Richard Harris Award For Outstanding Contribution By An Actor To British Film

Samantha Morton