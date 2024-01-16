Adam Sandler Gets Relationship Advice From An Alien In The Spaceman Trailer

For the second time in as many months, Carey Mulligan is playing a wife who must deal with a sometimes distant husband. But as opposed to Maestro, this husband – Adam Sandler's Czech astronaut Jakub – is physically distant, as well as emotionally, as he's on a months-long space mission. In which he encounters something that seems benign, but looks sure to give plenty of people nightmares. Check out the new trailer for Spaceman below…

Directed by Johan Renck from a script by Colby Day (itself adapted from Jaroslav Kalfar's book Spaceman Of Bohemia), the film's narrative finds Sandler six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system. He starts to realize that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth.

Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.