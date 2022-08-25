Adam Driver And Greta Gerwig Face An Apocalypse In The Trailer For Noah Baumbach’s White Noise

The last time writer/director Noah Baumbach and actor Adam Driver worked together, the result was the Oscar-winning Marriage Story. They're reunited for Baumbach's latest, an ambitious adaptation of Don DeLillo's satirical dark comedy novel White Noise, which also stars Greta Gerwig. The first trailer is online…

White Noise, at least according to the book's synopsis, will see Driver as college professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Yet when an “airborne toxic event” takes over his fictional university town, Jack and his wife Babette (Gerwig) are determined to protect their family.

Netflix's own description goes a little more oblique: "At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world." So now you know.