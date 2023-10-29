Actor Matthew Perry Dies, Aged 54

Matthew Perry, who became hugely famous thanks to his role on iconic TV sitcom Friends, has died at the age of 54. He was reportedly found in a jacuzzi at this home, but the investigation is ongoing. He'll be remembered primarily for his work on the comedy series, but enjoyed a long career on screens big and small. Matthew Langford Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on August 19th, 1969. He was raised Ottawa, Canada, where he attended elementary school alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. His mother, Suzanne Morrison, was a journalist and press secretary to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Justin's father, while his father, John Bennett Perry, was an actor and model.

Perry made his television debut in 1979 on an episode of 240-Robert (which starred his father). After moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting, he would go on to book roles in shows like Not Necessarily The News, Charles In Charge, Silver Spoons, Just The Ten Of Us and Highway To Heaven. Perry became a series regular on Boys Will Be Boys, which premiered in 1987 and ran for a single season.

In 1989 he had a recurring role on Growing Pains followed by a series regular gig on Sydney. He'd continue to guest star on shows like Who's The Boss? Beverly Hills, 90210, and Dream On.

In 1993 he was a series regular on Home Free, but his big break would come the following year when Perry landed the role of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom Friends. Along with co-stars David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc he became a household name.

Across 10 seasons, Friends was the most successful comedy series of the '90s, earning different generations of fans during its run and in more recent times since younger audiences have discovered it via Netflix. Perry, along with his colleagues, would end up earning a huge $1 million fee per episode.

And though he never reached the heights of, say, his co-star Aniston in terms of movie fame, he appeared on a variety of shows and films following his time on the series. His post-Friends TV work included appearances on The West Wing, Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip and Mr. Sunshine, a sitcom he co-created that lasted for nine episodes. A reboot of The Odd Couple fared better, running for three seasons.

Though it was not the focus of his career, Perry appeared in movies both before, during and after his stint on Friends. Early work included A Night In The Life Of Jimmy Reardon, She's Out Of Control, Fat Man And Little Boy, Fools Rush In, and Almost Heroes.

Other movies include The Whole Nine Yards and its sequel, Serving Sara, Birds Of America and 17 Again.