Actor Kirstie Alley Dies, Aged 71

Kirstie Alley, probably still best known for her work on legendary sitcom Cheers, but who enjoyed a varied career on TV and in movies, has died. She was 71.

Kirstie Louise Alley was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1951, and moved to Los Angeles in 1980, starting a career as an interior designer. But she had already also started acting, with small roles on shows such as Quark , Masquerade and The Love Boat.

She had a lot of success on TV, but none more so than after joining Cheers in 1987, after Shelley Long left the show, scoring many Emmy nominations and winning in 1991. She would win a second Emmy for 1994 TV movie David's Mother.

Other big shows included Veronica's Closet and the self-referential comedy Fat Actress, which mirrored her real-life struggles with weight.

More recently, she appeared on Scream Queens opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, who paid tribute on Instagram.

On the big screen, she got an enviable start, scoring the memorable role of Lt. Saavik in Star Trek: The Wrath Of Khan. She also appeared in movies including Blind Date, Sibling Rivalry, Drop Dead Gorgeous and the Look Who's Talking films, in which she co-starred with John Travolta.

Alley had recently been diagnosed with cancer, choosing to deal with it in private. She is survived by a son, William True Stevenson, a daughter, Lillie Price Stevenson and a grandson.

"To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said the family in a statement. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.