Actor Carl Weathers Dies, Agd 76

The man, the legend, The Mandalorian. Few performers are able to make such an impact in such distinctly different fashion across the decades, but athlete-turned-actor/director Carl Weathers was certainly one of those. He has died at the age of 76.

Born on January 14, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Weathers’ initial career was much more focused on sports, specifically American Football, relying on athletic prowess to overcome adversity. He played on teams at Long Beach City College, San Diego State (where he also studied theatre, a nod towards his future) and signed on with the Oakland Raiders in 1970, making a mark as a linebacker.

But after various injuries, he decided in 1974 to focus on performance, pursuing a drama degree at San Francisco State University. Weathers took a familiar route to screens, working on commercials and smaller roles in films and guesting on a variety of TV series.

He got a big break thanks to 1976’s Rocky, where his critiquing Sylvester Stallone’s acting during his audition won him the role of the cocky, ambitious Apollo Creed, a role he’d play three further times.

It was Sylvester Stallone who offered one of the most heartfelt remembrances of his friend and colleague in an Instagram video.

Outside of Rocky, he’s also known for playing Dillon in Predator and a wealth of other films including Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, and Force 10 From Navarone.

Some actors might be content with just that successful run, but Weathers took the chance for re-invention, appearing in the likes of Happy Gilmore, Little Nicky and as a voice in Eight Crazy Nights, all alongside Adam Sandler. He enjoyed a run of several episodes on Arrested Development playing a spoof version of himself, who had become an acting tutor.

And more recently, he added a whole new generation of fans via his work as Greef Karga, the mercenary wrangler-turned-official for Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian.

Weathers also stepped behind the camera as a director, shooting episodes of Mandalorian as well as Law & Order, Chicago Med, FBI and more. He served on the Directors Guild of America board and various committees, helping others navigate the job.

Weathers’ family announced his death with a statement: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."