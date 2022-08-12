Actor Anne Heche Dies, Aged 53

Anne Heche, who appeared in movies such as Six Days Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco and Volcano, has died. She was 53.

Heche had been involved in a car crash last Friday, during which her vehicle collided with two separate buildings, and then burst into flames. She was rescued from the wreckage and hospitalized with serious burn injuries. Her family reported this week that she had been declared brain dead.

Today, close friend Nancy Davis announced via Instagram that Heche had died. “Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend Anne Heche went to heaven," she wrote. "I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared. Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me… My heart is broken."

Born in Aurora, Ohio in 1959, Heche began her acting career in the soap world, appearing on Another World. She graduated to Prime Time TV with a role in a 1991 episode of Murphy Brown, and then in 1993, she landed her first film part in The Adventures Of Huck Finn, acting opposite Elijah Wood.

Her film career would go on to include the likes of I'll Do Anything, The Juror, Donnie Brasco, disaster movie Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Wag The Dog, Six Days Seven Nights, John Q, Birth, Gus Van Sant's Psycho remake and Cedar Rapids.

She balanced that with TV work on the likes of The Brave, Hung, and Everwood. At times, though, she became better known for her personal life, with family revelations and trauma, and her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. She released a memoir in 2003 titled Call Me Crazy and was open about her struggles with mental health.