Aardman Confirms ‘No Need To Worry’ After Clay Shortage Reports

If the news out of the Telegraph today about Aardman Animations facing a critical shortage of the specialised clay they use to make their stop-motion films has you feeling ready to lose your head in panic like the hens of Chicken Run, then we're suggesting everyone calm down. Yes, the factory that makes the Lewis Newplast clay that works under hot studio lights and stands up to the rigors of the animation process has shut down after Aardman bought out the remaining supply. Which meant it might only have enough of the material to make one more film. But that's not the end of the story.