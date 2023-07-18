A Duck Family Flies Into Adventure In The Migration Trailer

The concept of a family looking to explore the world despite the concerns of a nervous, overprotective father might seem like a familiar one (see already: Finding Nemo, The Croods). But Illumination is hoping it'll be fuel for another animated adventure, this time a feathery one in Migration, which features the voices of Elizabeth Banks and Kumail Nanjiani. Check out the first full-fledged trailer…

In the film, directed by Benjamin Renner from a script by Mike White, the Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack (Nanjiani) is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam (Banks) is eager to shake things up and show their kids — teen son Dax (Caspar Jennings) and duckling daughter Gwen (Tresi Gazal) — the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica.

As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other (and themselves) than they ever imagined.