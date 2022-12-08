Die Hard: The Ultimate Viewing Guide

The Johnsons soar over the LA streets. "Just like fucking Saigon, eh slick?" "I was in junior high, dick head!" "The LAPD told Joel Silver that they could not bring those helicopters in on the deck as it's written in the script," says Stuart. "Joel said, 'Absolutely. We will, of course, not do that. We'll keep it well above 1,500 feet.' Then to the helicopter pilots, 'Bring them in as low as you possibly can!'" McTiernan had six camera crews and planned three runs for the choppers but the director got cold feet after he saw them soar over the hostages on the roof. "It wasn't that long after the helicopter accident in The Twilight Zone, and that put the fear of God into me. After the first run I said no more," he says. "If something had fallen into the intake of the turbine, we could have had 75 people killed!"