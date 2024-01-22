Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
The Prince Of Persia franchise was last seen with 2010’s The Forgotten Sands, a return to the well-loved Sands Of Time continuity, but one that mainly served to complement that year’s cinematic outing. Neither movie nor game set the world alight though, and the series went dormant.
A lot rides on The Lost Crown, but rather than play it safe and serve up something familiar, developer Ubisoft Montpellier has gambled on a revamp that returns to the series’ earliest 2D roots, taps narrative elements from later 3D adventures, and wraps everything in a striking new visual style. It’s a risk that, overall, pays off.
It’s supremely satisfying to finally be able to reach previously inaccessible parts of the map.
Tapping into Persian mythology, players control Sargon, a young warrior in the elite Immortals cadre. When young Prince Ghassan is kidnapped, Sargon and his allies are drawn to Mount Qaf, a strange complex where time is fractured and reality folds in on itself. Players explore this sprawling, maddening labyrinth in a similar fashion to Metroid, using Sargon’s athletic skills and a growing number of special abilities gifted by the mythical Simurgh bird to reach new areas.
While this necessitates a lot of backtracking, it’s supremely satisfying to finally be able to reach previously inaccessible parts of the map. It also allows for some spectacular platforming challenges – think chaining air dashes, double-jumps, and wall-hops to navigate hazardous mazes where even one mis-step will cast you back to the start. These ingeniously designed sections are always a trial but never unfair, a tricky balance that ultimately rewards players with a real sense of mastery.
Combat is equally precise, blending twin-sword melee combos and ranged arrow attacks with Simurgh powers such as teleportation to dominate enemies. Timing is everything – mis-time a parry, and Sargon will take massive damage, but perfect counters allow for splashy fatalities against foes. This is further boosted by ability-tweaking amulets and charged “Athra surges” that can turn the tables on opponents. Fearsome boss fights warrant experimenting with loadouts and tactics, each battle serving as a true set piece.
Unfortunately, a lack of polish holds The Lost Crown back. English voice acting sounds flat and rigid (although an option for more authentic Farsi is welcome), and character portraits during conversations are inconsistent – for instance, one character has a half-face mask that keeps switching sides. Disappointing, but The Lost Crown is at its best when focused on its sharp navigation and battle mechanics. Sargon may be trying to escape the temporal paradox that is Mount Qaf, but you may never want to leave its winding halls.