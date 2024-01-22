Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown Review

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

The Prince Of Persia franchise was last seen with 2010’s The Forgotten Sands, a return to the well-loved Sands Of Time continuity, but one that mainly served to complement that year’s cinematic outing. Neither movie nor game set the world alight though, and the series went dormant.

A lot rides on The Lost Crown, but rather than play it safe and serve up something familiar, developer Ubisoft Montpellier has gambled on a revamp that returns to the series’ earliest 2D roots, taps narrative elements from later 3D adventures, and wraps everything in a striking new visual style. It’s a risk that, overall, pays off.

It’s supremely satisfying to finally be able to reach previously inaccessible parts of the map.

Tapping into Persian mythology, players control Sargon, a young warrior in the elite Immortals cadre. When young Prince Ghassan is kidnapped, Sargon and his allies are drawn to Mount Qaf, a strange complex where time is fractured and reality folds in on itself. Players explore this sprawling, maddening labyrinth in a similar fashion to Metroid, using Sargon’s athletic skills and a growing number of special abilities gifted by the mythical Simurgh bird to reach new areas.

While this necessitates a lot of backtracking, it’s supremely satisfying to finally be able to reach previously inaccessible parts of the map. It also allows for some spectacular platforming challenges – think chaining air dashes, double-jumps, and wall-hops to navigate hazardous mazes where even one mis-step will cast you back to the start. These ingeniously designed sections are always a trial but never unfair, a tricky balance that ultimately rewards players with a real sense of mastery.

Combat is equally precise, blending twin-sword melee combos and ranged arrow attacks with Simurgh powers such as teleportation to dominate enemies. Timing is everything – mis-time a parry, and Sargon will take massive damage, but perfect counters allow for splashy fatalities against foes. This is further boosted by ability-tweaking amulets and charged “Athra surges” that can turn the tables on opponents. Fearsome boss fights warrant experimenting with loadouts and tactics, each battle serving as a true set piece.