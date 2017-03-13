Matthew Vaughn Wanted For Man Of Steel Sequel

Count this one strictly in the rumoursphere for now, but according to the team at Collider, Kick-Ass and Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn has had very early talks with Warner Bros. about handling the still-bubbling Man Of Steel sequel.

Though it seemed all but forgotten in the studio's rush to move the DCEU along with the likes of Batman V Superman and Justice League, there were reports last year that it was still committed to another stand-alone adventure for Henry Cavill's superhero. Which seems only fair given that Ben Affleck's Batman is already moving towards his own solo adventure.

Collider's sources say that Vaughn hasn't entered any sort of deal-making stage, but that he's top of the studio's wishlist for the job, especially since he once pitched a Superman movie to the company back before it went the Steel route. And if he doesn't end up in the director's chair for this one, the offer is apparently open to take on another title.

Vaughn could well be a good fit for the film, especially if he's able to fly Supes in a slightly more lighthearted direction. But it's all just speculation until contracts are signed and the situation is nowhere near that just yet.

Vaughn's latest, Kingsman: The Golden Circle will be out on 29 September this year.