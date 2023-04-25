The Witcher Season 3 Trailer Confirms Two-Volume Release This Summer

If you’re sad about Henry Cavill’s impending departure from The Witcher, and are intending on eking out his final episodes as Geralt Of Rivia, we have good news. (No, he’s not decided to stay on after all.) While Season 3 will be his final run as the show’s central character, before handing the swords over to Liam Hemsworth, Netflix has chosen to release the upcoming episodes across two volumes this summer – meaning you won’t gorge the whole lot at once. The news is confirmed by this atmospheric new teaser, which promises all kinds of ominous things for the next batch of episodes.

As confirmed by the trailer, the first part of the season is due to stream on 29 June – followed around a month later by the second part, on 27 July. This tends to be the way for some bigger Netflix releases at the moment – perhaps a way to ensure audiences are caught up for bigger plot reveals midway through the season for greater impact, and ensure everyone sees the final episodes around the same time.

Not that there’s a huge amount of concrete stuff to go on in this teaser. It seems our finally-united family of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri might end up divided once more; Geralt is about to learn about “real fear”, which is saying something given the gruesome beasties he’s faced down in the first two seasons; there’s another tantalising glimpse of the Wild Hunt, sure to make fans of The Witcher 3 get goosebumps; Jasper is still getting into far more trouble than a humble bard should; and there’s some kind of freakiness happening in a hedge-maze. Spooky!