The Wheel Of Time Scores Season 3 Renewal

If Prime Video was going to pick any point at which to announce that The Wheel Of Time would return for a third season, San Diego Comic-Con 2022 feels like the most apt moment. And so the company did, letting the news slip during the show's panel.

The show, for those who haven't seen it, is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The Wheel Of Time's story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity…

"I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel Of Time," says Rafe Judkins, executive producer and showrunner. “The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been woking toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago."

Prime Video has yet to announce a date for Season 2, though we could see that later this year (the first season, for example, premiered in November last year).