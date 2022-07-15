The Pilot TV Podcast Live – 200th Episode Celebration

The milestone is here! Pilot TV is officially 200 in August and we can’t think of anyone we’d rather celebrate this historic milestone with than you. Our 200th birthday party will be an excitement-packed, all-day event, kicking off at 12:30pm on Sunday 21st August with an afternoon of exciting panels and features, running all the way through to the evening..

First up on the schedule, join us for an entire afternoon celebrating the wonders of peak TV. We’ll have a packed roster of events, from special panels on the most exciting shows to exclusive footage, special guests and possibly even an early look at some upcoming episodes. We’ll even have some of your favourite regulars from Pilot’s history, including a live Banshee show, a rematch quiz with the Empire podcast team and even a Live Spoiler Special taking a deep dive into a very special show.

Then, at 7:30pm, Pilot TV’s 200th episode will see James, Boyd, Beth and returning Pilot TV legend Terri White take to the stage for an evening packed with TV chat, laughs and assorted chaos. Will it pass the bellend test? Almost certainly not, but the team will bring you all the latest reviews, bicker over what they’ve been watching and answer all your questions in a live Q&A. Will it be the greatest Pilot TV episode ever produced? Yes, yes it will. Do you absolutely need to cancel all your existing plans to make sure you’re there to witness it? Also yes.

But! You don’t have to pick one or the other! Come along to both sessions for a discounted price of £32.50 and celebrate with us all day! Simply select tickets for both Part 1 and 2 and your discount should be applied at checkout.