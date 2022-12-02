The Mandalorian Season 3 Set For March Release On Disney+

Well, so much for February. After making an announcement back in May that The Mandalorian would be back in the second month of 2023, Team Mando is now making us wait… A few extra days, since the latest news is that the show will return to Disney+ on 1 March.

With new footage screening at Brazil's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) – essentially an extended version of this trailer – the news landed via a fresh official tweet from the show's account.

Yes, following the events of the Mando episodes of The Book Of Boba Fett, Baby Y… Grogu is indeed back alongside our hero and still cute as anything.