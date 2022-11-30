The Last Of Us Shares First Look At Storm Reid As Riley

HBO's The Last Of Us doesn't even arrive on screens until next year, but it's already the gift that keeps on giving. If by "giving" you of course mean "threatening us with coral monster creatures and post-apocalyptic wastelands". But today brings both intriguing and exciting news for TLOU fans, as the show's team has revealed a first proper look at Storm Reid as Riley Abel.

A fan-favourite character who appears in a DLC addition to the original game called The Last Of Us: Left Behind, Riley is an orphaned girl in Boston, who befriends Ellie (Bella Ramsey in the show) before Ellie meets Joel (Pedro Pascal).

The series — about Pascal's Joel attempting to get Ellie across a ruined America after a fungal outbreak that turns people into dangerous creatures – features game creator Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin as executive producers.