She-Hulk Launch Pushed Back – By One Day

Looks like Disney+ is changing up its release strategy, finally moving away from a strict Wednesday or Friday launch for its big projects. The result? Marvel's She-Hulk series, which is shifting from Wednesday 17 August to Thursday 18 August.
Yes, it's just a one-day move, but signals that the streaming service is showing a little flexibility in its schedules.
She-Hulk (or to give it its full title, She Hulk: Attorney At Law) stars Tatiana Maslany as the titular hero AKA Jennifer Walters. A lawyer working in Los Angeles, she's accidentally imbued with her cousin Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) blood, resulting in her transforming into a hulk version of herself.
Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry are also part of the cast.
So now we know we have to wait one extra day to see the series. Not too much patience required, then…