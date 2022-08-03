She-Hulk Launch Pushed Back – By One Day

Looks like Disney+ is changing up its release strategy, finally moving away from a strict Wednesday or Friday launch for its big projects. The result? Marvel's She-Hulk series, which is shifting from Wednesday 17 August to Thursday 18 August.

Yes, it's just a one-day move, but signals that the streaming service is showing a little flexibility in its schedules.

She-Hulk (or to give it its full title, She Hulk: Attorney At Law) stars Tatiana Maslany as the titular hero AKA Jennifer Walters. A lawyer working in Los Angeles, she's accidentally imbued with her cousin Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) blood, resulting in her transforming into a hulk version of herself.

Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry are also part of the cast.