Empire Podcast She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Preview Special Ft. Tatiana Maslany, Jessica Gao And Kat Coiro

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is the latest MCU show to hit Disney+, and introduces us to Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters, a high-flying lawyer who also happens to be a Hulk. The show launches on August 18 on Disney+, and in this episode Chris Hewitt (who is crazy about the show) sits down across Zoom for chats with Jessica Gao, the show's head writer/creator; Kat Coiro, the show's lead director; and the brilliant Tatiana Maslany, who plays both Jen and She-Hulk.

Don't worry, this isn't a spoiler special but a preview of the show, but some mild spoilers for the first episode lurk within, so it's your call if you want to listen now, or wait until episode one has aired. Either way, the interviews are fun dives into the show, which feels fresh and different and unlike anything we've seen in the MCU, and the character (ditto), and we hope you enjoy.